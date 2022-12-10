Our local paper has come a long way in this last year. Bob Burrows in sports covers it end to end. Hanah takes us where we have never been, and we wonder if she ever sleeps. Sam Fristed covers south and wherever needed. We like his quality of water reporting.
This group of three have made our paper tops, and you, Jim, have made a good team better.
We like the Quick Hits briefs. We use the police reports to monitor our area safety. The jail report I use in the felon-to-work program as input.
We also thank all the backgrounders who work behind the scenes to give us a timely good reading newspaper.
Keep the small changes coming. They are value added.
