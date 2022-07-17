Radical Republicans excel at establishing their brand. They create imaginary enemies and rely on fear and anger to win elections. These tactics prevent them from offering solutions or defending policies that are indefensible.
In 2020, these extremists offered no platform. They would approve and fight for whatever Donald Trump decided. Sadly, having no convictions pairs well with offering no solutions to problems facing America.
Contrast Republicans in 2020 to the party led by Eisenhower. The 1956 Republican platform proudly declared that “our government was created by the people, for all of the people, and must serve no less of a purpose.” In 1956 the Republican Party still believed that government could be an agent of good in America. They pledged to provide federal assistance to low-income communities; protect Social Security; provide asylum to refugees; extend the minimum wage; expand unemployment to cover more people; strengthen labor laws to promote union membership; and assure equal pay regardless of gender.
These goals have disappeared as Trump’s Republicans race in a far-right direction.
Lincoln was the first Republican President, and the party is right to revere his leadership. Lincoln made perhaps the most progressive decision of any president by adding freedom for slaves as a war goal in 1863. However, many of his beliefs would be unacceptable to today’s Republicans.
“The legitimate object of government is to do for a community of people whatever they need to have done, but cannot do at all or so well do, for themselves in their separate and individual capacities” runs contrary to current Republican philosophy.
Lincoln, Teddy Roosevelt and Eisenhower were giants of the Republican party, yet all would be mocked as RINOs and never win a Republican nomination.
What passes for leadership with today’s MAGA voters includes Donald Trump, Jim Jordan, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz, Lauren Boebert and Wisconsin’s own Ron Johnson and Tom Tiffany. Rather than offering bold policies designed to move America forward, this motley crew relies on creating fear and anger to manipulate voters.
The Republican Party, as well as all American voters, should demand better.
