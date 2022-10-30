Election time is upon us. I am going to review three key references of who we are, to make sure our values are voted on in this election. The Declaration of Independence, sections of the Bible and our Constitution.
Our Declaration of Independence was created by a group of five men. It was a response to a British dictator called King George. The document was formed by this small group, approved by all members of congress, and made key points that “we the people” in America will not be treated as slaves to any king. The document referenced that the Creator determines our rights of freedom. We are accountable individually to the Creator and not to any king.
Regarding the Bible, the Creator has given us 10 basic rules, or commandments, for daily living. The first four are related to how we are to connect to the Creator. The fifth commandment says we are to honor our mothers and fathers. The remaining five direct us on how we interact with our neighbors.
In reviewing the Constitution, approval was won over only when some freedoms were taken away. One example is that women were not allowed to vote. This document was balanced with laws to counterbalance government branches at that time.
What I find is that the government tends to take control of various people groups to entice or coerce them to do what the government desires. It is disturbing to me that we have nine appointed officials playing the role of supreme judge. Our judge is God the Father, and creator, not nine appointed individuals. Our government leaders are accountable to the Creator for the decisions they make.
Free will and free choice raise the very contentious issue of abortion. Accountability for our behavior is between our creator and us. Government should not control my accountability to my God. What is God’s is his and what is Cesar’s is his.
Government’s main function is to protect us by keeping us out of wars and not infringe on our freedoms. The federal government needs to focus on what the states cannot do.
