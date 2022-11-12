There’s an easy way to tell when the federal government has grown too distant from its people – when it starts to overregulate our lives, totally ignorant of how we live day-to-day.
These kinds of regulations demonstrate how out-of-touch the federal government is with the everyday lives of Americans. And they typically introduce a host of dangerous unintended consequences, misplaced priorities, and double standards within the law.
As a nation in the post COVID-19 era, we must take a more serious look at regulations and regulators. When we continuously allow these unchecked bureaucracies to further disrupt and run our lives, liberty and freedom die from a death by a thousand paper cuts.
Far too often Washington wants to mandate or restrict our medical decisions, limit our food options and even ban entire industries. In one extreme example, I read recently where the administration in Washington plans to ban tobacco products next year.
Newton’s third law of motion states that for every action there is an equal and opposite reaction. I think that applies to government regulation, too. When the government over regulates or bans an industry, illicit markets emerge to meet pent up demand.
Perhaps in the future our elected leaders in Washington will focus more on the problems that are affecting our everyday lives versus creating new ones.
What would this look like? Serious and sustained action to bring down inflation, policies that head off the threatening economic recession, and real efforts to reduce gas prices and energy costs. And most of all, it would look like no new regulations that control the way we live.
