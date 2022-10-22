We don’t deserve Tom Tiffany.
As the saying goes, “we get the government that we deserve.”
Tom Tiffany, while serving in the Wisconsin Assembly, earned the nickname, “Toxic Tom” for his work to limit the DNR’s ability to enforce water and air pollution standards and relax the longstanding state mining regulations.
For his efforts, the nonpartisan Wisconsin Conservation Voters named him, “Wisconsin’s most anti-environment legislator.”
We rewarded him by sending him to Washington to represent us in Congress.
Tiffany’s most notable accomplishment since moving to Washington has been his tireless effort to propagate the myth of a stolen presidential election. He has persisted in this cynical attempt to undermine our democracy, despite the fact that innumerable recounts, 62 court cases and countless investigations, including one by the Republican attorney general, failed to find any credible evidence of significant fraud.
Not only has Tiffany encouraged and supported those making false claims, he has distinguished himself as the only member of the Wisconsin congressional delegation to join an ill-concieved lawsuit (summarily dismissed by the U.S. Supreme Court) that would have thrown out all votes cast by Wisconsinites in the 2020 presidential election, leaving it to the Republican-controlled state legislature to select our choice for president.
On Jan. 6, both before and even more chilling after, we all watched a violent mob storm and overrun the U.S. Capitol, forcing our elected representatives to flee for their lives, Tom Tiffany was among a small group who continued to plot to prevent the duly elected president from taking office.
That day has been described by the pro-democracy nonprofit, Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics, “the closest we’ve been to the overthrow of the U.S. government since the Civil War.” We don’t deserve dirty air, dirty water, purposeful lies, fraudulent claims, disenfranchisement of voters, attempts to subvert the constitution and a willing participant in an attempted coup. We don’t deserve Tom Tiffany.
Elect Dick Ausman to represent Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District.
