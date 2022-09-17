I’m so glad to see the Hudson Star Observer introduce teachers who are new to area schools. Many of the teachers will be starting their first year in education. I want to thank you all for choosing teaching as a career, and wish you a long, happy journey as you support, instruct and encourage your students.
Perhaps the most impressive thing is that you chose to enter education at a time when so many challenges exist. Not challenges normally faced by teachers, like planning effective lessons, being able to manage your classroom, evaluating student work and communicating successfully with parents.
You will face challenges from an organized movement that is openly hostile to teachers and public schools. They want public schools to fail, and will spread all types of disinformation to meet their goal.
Choosing teaching as a career means you already have a passion for working with young people and the optimism and vision to be successful. Don’t let the enemies of education wear you down with false attacks and endless criticism of a system that they don’t know, couldn’t succeed in, and quite frankly, fear.
They understand that when you succeed with students and make local communities better places in which to live, their dream of siphoning money into private, unaccountable schools will be crushed.
Please know that every district has teachers, administrators and support personnel that will be glad to help you get off to a good start and will support you along your journey. Understand that for every challenging parent you encounter, most of “your parents” support and appreciate everything that you do.
Ignore the noise made by enemies of public schools. Focus on the students, because when you close the door and it is just you and your class, that’s when the magic happens.
Thanks in advance for the magic.
