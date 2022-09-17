Some politicians have a long tradition of using irrational fear to win political support. They repeat lies about a group of people until their base accepts them. Their media allies then amplify the lies until they become “Everyone knows that…” statements.
If you hear “Everyone knows that…” undocumented immigrants are taking our jobs, ask for a specific example. You won’t get one.
The truth is that most jobs filled by immigrants, especially in agriculture, cleaning services and construction, are not taken from anyone. Jobs in those industries and many others are completed, usually at a lower cost, and the money earned helps local economies grow and prosper.
How many white people have you seen repairing roofs in the area after the hail storm?
Certain politicians (you know who they are) love saying “Everyone knows that…” undocumented immigration increases crime. From 1990 to 2013, America’s undocumented immigration population tripled, yet violent crimes declined by 48%. Studies from Texas showed that native Texans commit crimes at a greater rate than undocumented immigrants.
“Everyone knows that…” immigrants drain government programs. In terms of health care, the only government program used by undocumented immigrants is emergency Medicaid, and they use it at a much lower rate than the rest of the population. Also, in 2018 alone, undocumented immigrants contributed a $100 billion surplus to Social Security.
Undocumented immigrants make America’s economy better, not worse. In 2018 they had $217.7 billion in spending power, added $1.6 trillion to America’s GDP, and made up 6.4 % of the total labor force.
Without immigrant labor, the economic consequences would be staggering.
When Ron Johnson and Tom Tiffany unleash campaign ads featuring anti-immigrant themes, know that most of what is in them isn’t true. Johnson and Tiffany want to distract voters from their own shameful votes against providing health care to veterans, expanding access for other Americans and working to hold down prescription costs.
Voting for Mandela Barnes for U.S. Senate and Dick Ausman for Congress are the smart choices for Wisconsinites. They work to help veterans and improve health care.
And they understand the value that immigrants bring to America and our economy. Voting in November couldn’t be more important.
