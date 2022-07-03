It is well past time for Americans to have a real discussion about government spending. In just two short years, Biden’s big government socialism has derailed a once strong and powerful American economy and squandered an opportunity for a robust recovery from the COVID era.
In fact, in many respects we have not seen the COVID recovery that was promised to us by President Biden; many of the key metrics used to measure the performance of the economy are still well below pre-pandemic levels.
I hope many of my fellow Americans join me in calling for an end to President Biden’s big government socialism and to let the American people, not bureaucrats and crony capitalists, lead the way out of this mess.
I am proud to join those like Congressman Tom Tiffany in calling for this administration to reduce runaway government spending, cool down inflation, and decrease the federal deficit.
