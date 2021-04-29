As we navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, Americans have revealed we are in no way comparable to the Greatest Generation. During World War II, we put the best interest of fellow Americans above personal preferences, joined the military or work force, and went without ordinary products to be part of a common effort to protect the nation and, as a result, defeated a dangerous enemy. However, during this pandemic and now with emerging variants, there are many people who cannot get past their personal interests to do what's necessary to defeat this enemy.
The controversy about wearing a face covering to protect the wearer but also others around him shows a selfishness most of us didn't know existed in this country. At a U.S. House committee hearing, Rep. Jim Jordan angrily berated Dr. Anthony Fauci for trying to take away personal "freedoms." Never mind that these selfish actions imposed life-threatening consequences on others. We should ask ourselves if this is the way the Greatest Generation would have responded to this crisis.
Of course, the lack of competent leadership and dissemination of false information from those at the top at the beginning bear much blame, but so do Americans who allowed themselves to be used to turn this pandemic into a political issue. Now the country's problem is these same people are refusing vaccination.
We have two choices for our way out of this health crisis: mass infections killing thousands more people or mass vaccinations to prevent infections and death.
Our current problem is the coronavirus pandemic, but the bigger question is how would this country react if we had a different kind of crisis? Recent events have shown how vulnerable we are to attack on our power grid, computer network and international supply chain. The loss of power in Texas during cold weather, hacks of our computer systems by Russia, and a container ship stuck in the Suez Canal blocking the flow of international trade should be wake-up calls to all.
If another crisis should arise, would Americans put aside our differences to defeat a common enemy as Americans did during World War II, or would we allow our selfishness to defeat us?
Rebecca Wright
Hudson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.