Response to state Sen. Jeff Smith’s column on Sept. 11.
Your article in our local paper about student loan forgiveness is destroying our American dream. Work hard and get a better education. Our family has three generations of going to school full time in the a.m. and working full time in the p.m.
Keep student loans to none. Loans are beholden or a slave to others. It is nice to live on campus, belong to a fraternity, party hard and look to come from well-to-do parents. Student loan forgiveness supports this method and mocks our hard work and kills the American dream.
Quality of our local K-12 education, also known as our students need help. Wisconsin pays a lot of money in taxes but what are we getting in return? Wisconsin taxes rate No. 10 highest of 50 states at a high of 7.65%.
K-12 Facts. World rankings via PISA: USA No. 25; (Canada No. 5. closest best practice) USA rankings via ACT scores; Wisconsin No. 32 – below average; Minnesota No. 23 (closest best practice.) Best states: Massachusetts, Connecticut, and New Hampshire.
From Wisconsin Assembly leader Robin Vos: “During the pandemic, students of every age have fallen woefully behind. Remedial class attendance numbers have been growing for years because high school students are unprepared for college as it is. Removing ACT/SAT requirements only exacerbates this. Only one-third of Wisconsin students are proficient – operating at grade level – in math and English language arts, 64% of Wisconsin students are not proficient in reading, with 34% of Wisconsin students not even meeting a basic reading level.”
University of Wisconsin graduation rate after four years equals 71%; 29%? Mismatched? Failed? University of Wisconsin-River Falls graduation rate after four years equals 40%; 60%. Why? What are the student loan obligations per student? University of Wisconsin-Madison $27,000. University of Wisconsin-River Falls, $21,000. Mental maturity occurs around age 25.
We do not know the output quality of our Hudson High School program and the degree of interfacing to the next step. If so, where is the information? Awaiting K-12 outputs a survey at 3-5-7 years on student’s evaluation of quality of Hudson’s K-12 educational processes for college, technical college, work, and military.
