Sarah Yacoub is running to represent Wisconsin’s 30th Assembly District, and she has an impressive “to do” list once elected. She would expand access to health care and lower prescription drug costs by expanding Medicare, including a public option for BadgerCare.
Sarah would push to repeal Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion law, protecting the ability of women, in consultation with doctors, once again to make decisions regarding health care.
Regarding access to mental and addiction health care, she has witnessed how "families and victims of abuse go through hell because of the inadequate access” to such services.
Sarah is also a strong supporter of public schools, unlike her opponent who has voted to divert public school funding to unaccountable private schools.
Shannon Zimmerman currently “represents” the 30th Assembly District, although it is tough to find evidence of that. He remains a proud member of the gavel in/gavel out crowd that wouldn’t even meet to discuss several ideas proposed by Tony Evers.
Zimmerman refused to even discuss a $150 tax refund to Wisconsin residents, significant additional aid to public schools, and the possible expansion of BadgerCare. He was not interested in considering expanded background checks and red flag laws favored by 80% of Wisconsinites, including Sarah Yacoub.
We elect representatives to act in our place. When tough issues arise, such as what to do when an 1849 abortion law takes effect, we expect them to work together and resolve that issue.
Gov. Evers offered Shannon Zimmerman and the other Republicans a chance to do their job. It took them 14 seconds to say no thanks, we are going to run from this as fast as we can. In effect, their decision meant they supported that law.
The 30th Assembly District needs to choose new and better representation. Sarah Yacoub is eager to help navigate the challenges facing Wisconsin, and won’t run from or shirk her duty. She is ready, willing and able to take Wisconsin laws into the 21st Century.
