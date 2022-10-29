Anyone planning to vote Republican based on inflation and prices at the gas pump might want to look at the big picture. Inflation is a problem worldwide caused by the pandemic disrupting supply chains, the war in Ukraine and corporate greed. It is further aggravated by our large national debt resulting in large part by unfunded tax cuts to the most wealthy Americans and corporations under Reagan, George W. Bush and Trump.
Two forever wars started by Republicans further added to the debt. Trump further pressured the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates low when they should have been raising rates to stop inflation before it gathered steam. Looking to Republicans to solve inflation is like looking to the Russians to guard democracy.
Republicans now want to reduce the large national debt by cutting our earned Social Security and Medicare benefits rather than reducing the unearned tax cuts to the most wealthy Americans and corporations so they pay their fair share.
Biden has protected Social Security and Medicare while reducing the deficit by $350 billion last year and $1.4 trillion this year. Republicans like Ron Johnson and Tom Tiffany falsely blame inflation on Democrats, but the truth is that they are the real problem. You can vote to solve the problem.
