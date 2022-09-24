A recently published United Nations report has warned that earth is moving toward more severe weather extremes. Heat, flooding, wildfires and drought, driven by climate change, are now common occurrences and happening worldwide.
The just passed Inflation Reduction Act has components that address a reduction in carbon emissions which will curtail climate change.
It is estimated by several energy modeling groups that this act will reduce U.S.greenhouse gas emissions by at least 40% by 2030, significantly narrowing the gap between our current path and our Paris Agreement commitment.
However, in the agreement which internationally limits global warming, the U.S. has committed to cutting carbon emissions by 50-52% below 2005 levels by 2030.
Therefore, more needs to be done by the U.S. to comply.
It is so important then, that in this election cycle, we vote for those candidates committed to further reducing our greenhouse gas emissions.
Take some time, do some research and vote. Please vote for the candidate that will work to ensure a livable planet for future generations.
