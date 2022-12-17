At the St. Croix County Board of Supervisors Dec. 6 meeting, a resolution was brought forth that asked the board to reaffirm its support of the United States and Wisconsin constitutions, with specific reference to the right of citizens to bear arms (the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution).
Apparently, the oath of office required of all board members, which includes a solemn vow to uphold both federal and state constitutions in their entirety, is not sufficient assurance for some St Croix citizens that their gun rights are secure.
Somehow, a redundant reaffirmation of the Second Amendment in the form of a resolution would provide that security.
The thinly veiled goal of the resolution’s supporters to make St. Croix County a “Second Amendment sanctuary” (in which the constitutionality of federal and state gun laws would be locally determined) was exposed when they voted against an amendment to the resolution that would have more generally reaffirmed the board’s support of U.S. and Wisconsin constitutions – without reference to any of their specific parts. Ultimately, the resolution was sent back to its originating committee for revision.
Thanks for the wisdom and leadership of Chairman Bob Long for his strong rebuke of board members who bring “symbolic” resolutions before the board for its approval.
Chairman Long noted that discussion of the reaffirmation resolution occupied a great deal of the board’s time and needlessly riled up many citizens in the county.
He implored board members to cease bringing symbolic resolutions before the board and to focus instead on issues within the board’s purview that affect the day-to-day life of St. Croix County citizens.
