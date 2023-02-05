It is a great honor to serve Roberts as your new postmaster. In my 11 years with the United States Postal Service, I have seen firsthand the role the postal service plays connecting neighbors and our community to the nation.
Our post offices serve as a lifeline for our small businesses to reach customers no matter where they are.
Under Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s leadership and Delivering For America, the postal service’s 10-year plan, we are maintaining universal six-day mail delivery and expanded seven-day package delivery, stabilizing our workforce and spurring innovation to meet the needs of our modern customers.
Just as the postal service continues to provide a vital service for our nation, the staff of the Roberts post office will proudly continue that same public service in this community.
On behalf of the 650,000 men and women of the United States Postal Service, I thank you for continuing to support the postal service. Providing reliable mail delivery while strengthening the future of this treasured institution is our commitment to you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.