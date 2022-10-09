The Denmark-owned manure digester which is pushing its way into little Roberts, Wisconsin, in St. Croix County is a very bad idea.
Although the technology which will turn turkey litter and animal manure (from Barron County and others) into natural gas to heat homes sounds good there are other issues which aren't being addressed.
The company is planning to spread the byproducts over surrounding farm fields within a 20-mile radius of this facility, and there's been zero indication that nitrates or phosphorous will be removed.
This is a problem for the private wells all around our area, for our groundwater, and also for the St. Croix Fiver.
Another issue is the carbon emissions from the smokestacks of this facility. When asked, one of the Denmark representatives stated that carbon dioxide is already in the air and that it "would just go out into the air.”
Our governor, Tony Evers, just recently won an award by the U.S. Water Alliance as an outstanding public official for his work in trying to mitigate water issues in Wisconsin. He recently filed a lawsuit to make polluters responsible for PFAS contamination instead of taxpayers footing the bill. Yet, much more work needs to be done.
The solution? Please vote blue to keep clean water on the agenda moving forward, and use your voice to stop further groundwater contamination from happening in this state. Clean water is a non-negotiable issue.
