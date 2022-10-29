A large bipartisan majority voted to approve a measure that will provide $60 million over the next five years to law enforcement agencies with fewer than 125 officers to do things like purchase body cameras, provide de-escalation training and improve recruitment and retention.
Rep. Tom Tiffany, a Republican who represents much of northern Wisconsin and has frequently criticized the “defund the police” movement voted against the measure.
He did not respond to questions asking why he did not support the bill.” (Superior Telegram, Oct. 6, 2022).
This is the second time Mr. Tiffany has voted against a community policing bill. Mr. Tiffany falsely claims he is a law and order candidate but he cared not one bit that capitol police officers were attacked by a violent mob on Jan. 6, 2021, leading to many injuries and loss of life among the officers.
Mr. Tiffany is not a friend of law enforcement, and he has a problem telling the truth about that. Richard Ausman supports funding our law enforcement officers, not defunding the blue like Tom Tiffany. He knows that without police there would be no rule of law, that gangs and outlaws would rule the land.
Vote for Richard Ausman for Congress if you support the rule of law and protection of our democracy. And he will never lie to you.
