In a recent Pastor’s Viewpoint column (“We wave much to be thankful for in each other,” Nov. 27), thanksgiving was given for our local institutions. Community is important to Christians, particularly for parents as the exclusive God-ordained institution for child-rearing under the kingdom hierarchy.
And while I am thankful for many of the lesser institutions in our community, I am compelled to raise a hard question. How ought biblically orthodox parents and community members respond when informed that our local school board will soon be taking up “gender pronouns” as an issue for consideration?
Excluding circumstances where God has ordained government to “bear the sword” against truly abusive parents (Romans 13:4), the involvement and conduct of all worldly institutions is wholly subordinate to the discernment and exercise of authority by parents in their temporary role as stewards of the children God has placed under their care. This includes local institutions with a history of undermining parental authority in favor of advancing a subversive moral agenda.
The responsibility of Bible-adherent parents and all who care for the welfare of children is not to sit around the community campfire and passively sing Kumbaya as our neighbors turn our progeny into burnt offerings to placate their social justice caricature of God. This is not a time for negotiation or inclusion under the banner of a neutered and decontextualized Golden Rule.
What can we do to protect the children in our community?
Residents with time capacity can run for school board. Teachers with conviction can stand against the woke agenda of the union. Parents with financial means can pull their kids from government school. Pastors with hearts for mission can muster financial support for congregants who are unable to afford alternative schooling. Church members can encourage pastors to speak truth and protect their flocks.
God ordains our future, but we determine our regrets. Whether or not we succeed at making a difference, we owe it to ourselves, our children, and our Lord to try. Future generations will be thankful for our efforts.
