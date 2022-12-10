Does the office of the Hudson superintendent’s new “not-a-policy”/directive sent to principals, teachers and counselors skirt around individual protections? Our anti-discrimination statement looms large on the district’s website home page. Might the current directive on pronoun use and addressing students by their preferred name countermand the purpose of policy protections?
Teachers and counselors are the trusted adults in student lives. Administration trusts teachers when they communicate with families during parent/teacher conferences but in this current directive, the administration places teachers in an untenable position having to out a child to a counselor who then is required to call the parents.
Some parents may become angry when they learn their child is gay or non-binary and some parents are known to ask the child to leave home.
The board-approved anti-discrimination policy lists protective classes, followed by a clear step-by-step procedure for filing a bullying or harassment complaint. This is useful to know.
I asked school board members if this latest instruction came from them, and they said no.
I’m worried this path may be a first step to eroding other rights of LGBTQIA+ students and staff at Hudson. Because we have quite a number of LGBTQIA+ students we must offer opportunity, not seek oppression and shame.
Kids in middle school and high school are naturally figuring out who they are, including exploring personal identity.
Willful ignorance and the pursuit of a negative course of action outing students are dangerous, injurious and harmful to school climate. The Youth Risk Behavior Survey (St. Croix, YRBS 2021) reports that only 36% of LGBTQ students can claim a “Sense of Belonging’ or caring school climate and culture, while straight-cisgender percentage was 69%.
As an ally, I believe only the individual may out themselves and only when they are ready.
