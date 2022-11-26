One of our most fundamental rights as Americans is the ability to shape our government through the democratic process. Before the election, I wondered, would we have fair elections amidst the chatter about stolen elections and candidates announcing they’ll respect the election results only if they win? Two weeks after the midterm election, it is a relief to know that our election process still works.
As we approach the Thanksgiving holiday, I want to extend my gratitude to everyone who ensured a safe and sound election.
Thank you to Wisconsin voters. Whether you chose to vote by mail, vote early, or vote on Election Day, thanks for participating in preserving our democracy.
Thank you, poll workers and poll observers. It takes hundreds of poll workers across the state to staff an election. You took the time for training, worked long hours on Nov. 8 and helped voters cast their ballot.
Thank you to the Wisconsin election officials and so many others! In every community, officials spent weeks organizing to ensure voting ran smoothly. (A special shout out to my township clerk who took my questions.) Hundreds more Wisconsinites behind the scenes also provided support, answering the voter protection hotline, staffing the myvote.wi.gov website and reporting on the candidates and issues.
As we count our blessings this holiday, I will be saying a special thanks for those who worked to protect our democracy.
