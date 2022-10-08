Every day or so I get a political mailing from Americans for Prosperity. At night the laughably named Wisconsin Truth PAC spreads disinformation via television. Voters need to understand who bankrolls these groups, and what they expect to buy with their contributions.
Americans for Prosperity was founded by David and Charles Koch. It maintains a tax-exempt status by advocating “exclusively for social welfare.”
To AFP that means lobbying against environmental protections, for sharp cuts to Social Security and Medicare, and initial opposition to the Affordable Care Act and subsequent efforts to repeal it.
Wisconsin Truth PAC is funded largely by Richard and Liz Ulein and Diane Hendricks, who were able to save $215 million in a single year, thanks to Ron Johnson’s insertion of “pass through” language into the 2017 tax law. As a partial reward, Truth PAC has contributed $10 million for his reelection.
Ron Johnson makes no effort to highlight his legislative accomplishments because there aren’t many. He is content to hide from his mediocre record and let his dark money allies spread disinformation about Mandela Barnes.
When you get an AFP mailer, remember that in past elections their mailers have included the wrong election dates and official looking documents telling qualified voters they were ineligible to vote.
Johnson has campaigned as a job creator, but once observed that “It’s not like we don’t have enough jobs in Wisconsin” as he watched 1,000 jobs leave Oshkosh for South Carolina. Like his corporate masters, Johnson is hostile to Social Security, fought hard against the ACA and supports repealing it. He views the American Rescue Plan as “wasteful”.
Where is the waste in helping keep small businesses going, aid state and local governments, sending $122 billion to K-12 schools, and helping families avoid mortgage defaults?
Mandela Barnes understands, as did Republicans before the MAGA takeover, that the government can be an agent for progressive, helpful change in the lives of Americans.
Wisconsin needs a leader in the Senate, not another servant of the corporate class who works against the interests of average Americans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.