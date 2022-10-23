Ron Johnson’s past position has been to totally ban abortion. Because Republicans running for office are being condemned for their stance on Roe, he now says Wisconsin should have a referendum to determine whether or not abortion should be legal.
This is amusing because Gov. Evers called for a legislative session to address this very thing. Legislators gaveled in and gaveled out immediately, refusing a debate. As long as Republicans are in control, Ron Johnson knows that Wisconsinites will never be allowed to vote on this issue, which is his real goal.
