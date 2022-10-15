A few months back there was quite a lot of publicity about the amount of COVID-19 relief money states would receive from the federal government. So you might be asking yourself, “Whatever happened to all that money Wisconsin was supposed to get?”
Well, take a look around.
Small businesses have received numerous grants. Want to find out which ones? You can look it up on the Department of Revenue COVID-19 Response Grant Search (wi.gov) website. There you can find every business in St. Croix County that has received COVID-19 relief money. Gov. Evers has directed grants to more than 1,500 St. Croix County businesses to pay bills, stock shelves and hire employees.
In the state of Wisconsin, Evers has allocated more than $1 billion for small businesses, farmers, tourism and the entertainment industries.
Is your computer running a little quicker? In St. Croix County alone $205,205 COVID-19 relief dollars were used to expand high speed internet.
Hitting a lot of road construction lately? That is because under Gov. Evers’ leadership over 5,000 miles of highway and over 1,500 bridges in Wisconsin have been repaired.
Fall school budgets will have a little breathing room as $80 million in financial assistance to K- 12 schools and higher education institutions is received by Wisconsin educational organizations.
In the face of constant obstruction by Wisconsin Republicans, both in Madison and in Washington, D.C., Tony Evers and the Democrats have found real solutions to address the rising costs for Wisconsin families including income tax cuts of 15 percent that will affect nearly 86 percent of Wisconsin families.
So, if you are wondering what Tony Evers is doing with our money, the answer is that he is using it to help Wisconsin families. Just take a look around.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.