Did you know?
Tuesday, Sept. 20, is National Voter Registration Day.
Who can vote?
To register in Wisconsin you must:
Be a citizen of the United States.
Be a resident of Wisconsin and have resided at the registration address for at least 28 days prior to the election.
Be 18 years old on or before Election Day.
Further information at MyVote.gov.
In Wisconsin, you can both register and vote at the polls on Election Day.
To register to vote, you must have an acceptable proof of residence.
To vote, you must be able to show an accepted photo ID. (See MyVote.wi.gov)
How do I register?
Online, find all the information necessary at MyVote.wi.gov or find the information to register in person with your town or village clerk.
Can I check my registration status online?
Yes, check your current status at MyVote.wi.gov.
If you changed your name or address, or haven’t voted for a while, you may need to reregister.
Can I have my ballot mailed to me?
Yes, you can request your ballot at MyVote.wi.gov or ask your clerk. Determine what candidate best represents your thinking (VOTE411.org) and return your ballot as soon as possible by mail or in person. There are no drop boxes. Disabled voters can receive accommodations. Call your clerk to ask about it.
Check your local public library for a display of voter registration information. Some libraries will have a League volunteer available to answer questions on National Voter Registration Day, Sept. 20.
