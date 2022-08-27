Western Wisconsin voters have been saddled with a majority of Republican Assembly representatives for several years. They were elected to meet, discuss, consider and vote on proposals that impact the lives of Wisconsin residents.
That is not how they see it. Instead our Assembly representatives voted to “gavel in and gavel out” each of the special sessions Gov. Evers called.
Here are a few of the proposals that they lacked the courage to consider:
Wisconsin has a $3.8 billion surplus. Governor Evers wanted to use part of it to give every Wisconsin resident a $150 tax refund, provide $130 million for child and child caregiver tax credits and send $750 million to Wisconsin schools.
Gov. Evers proposed expanded background checks and red flag laws, which polls show Wisconsin residents favor by an 80 percent margin. He also implored the Republicans to address Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion law, which makes no exceptions for rape or incest.
Fortunately, relief is at hand for western Wisconsin voters. Patty Schachtner (28th District), Danielle Johnson (29th District), Sarah Yacoub (30th District) and Alison Page (93rd District) are an impressive group of Assembly candidates. They will bring energy, experience and an interest in representing their constituents that will replace the lethargy and indifference of the incumbents. Send Patty, Danielle, Sarah and Alison to Madison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.