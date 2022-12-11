The U.S. Constitution is the law of our country, the state Constitution is the law of our state and the St. Croix County bylaws are the law for our county committees.
Residents expect the SCC Board to follow all these laws. A special resolution should never be needed for the board to follow the law.
On Dec. 1, the St. Croix County Board Public Protection and Judiciary Committee voted the U.S. Second Amendment, the right to bear arms, for special preservation. This resolution was outside the role of the committee as stated in its own bylaws.
The County Public Protection and Judiciary Committee called out upholding rights to gun ownership at a higher level than rights to free speech, assembly, religion, or to vote. Why? What goal does this serve for safety in our county? Are those who exercise their right to bear arms more protected in our county than those who assemble, speak, practice religion or vote?
This intent and this resolution have no place in our county and do not promote the safety or welfare of our citizens. Contact your board member and ask them to vote against this resolution when it reaches the full board.
