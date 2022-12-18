Often LGBTQIA+ is treated as an intentional choice. Having attended Mayo conferences on transgender and intersexuality, there is evidence for biological determinations that occurs in fetal development.
Transgender is a person who identifies as a gender different from the one assigned at birth. Intersexuality occurs in a person who is born with reproductive or sexual anatomy that may be both male and female, and they may have more than the conventional XX or XY sex chromosomes of a female and male.
In fetal development, the fetus is without sexual determination for the first six weeks (called a gonad) with only rudimentary undifferentiated sexual organs that are neither male nor female. At around six to eight weeks, chromosomal hormone secretion creates sexual designation of the fetus with organs, both external and internal, being differentiated into male or female.
However, in 1 in 4,500 births, dual sexual characteristics can occur (Intersexuality) where the fetus has both male and female organs. These differences may or may not not be evident externally and may not become apparent until puberty.
Later in fetal development, further hormonal secretions will influence how the brain perceives its gender. Though born physically as a male or female, the individual’s brain identifies differently from its sexual presentation.
As more research uncovers our biological variations, further understanding of an individual’s unique characteristics will help us respect our differences. These biological differences do demonstrate a scientific basis and lend an explanation to the changes that many LGBTQIA+ people have been experiencing.
For now, it is important that we respect the fundamental rights of any individual by supporting the expectation that every person receives the same rights, opportunities and respect that should be available to all.
