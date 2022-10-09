There are over 300,000 veterans in Wisconsin. Gov. Tony Evers is working to ensure they have access to affordable housing, job training and mental health services.
Gov. Evers started a Blue Ribbon Commission on veteran opportunity to find ways of supporting the veteran trust fund, affordable health care, post-service education, and more to restore faith in a system that was desperately neglected under Republican watch.
Gov. Evers worked with the legislature to provide $30 million in support of veterans in his first budget. He provided funding to Wisconsin nonprofits supporting veterans and their families. He allocated $2 million to the Veterans Chamber of Commerce to support veteran-owned small businesses.
His administration seamlessly transitioned to the 988 system providing an easily accessible crisis hotline. On top of all that he cut taxes by $40 million for active duty service members.
Democrats have a proven track record of supporting veterans. Gov. Evers has already proposed a new tax credit for veterans and surviving spouses to help with property taxes. He will take the ideas and initiatives generated from the Blue Ribbon Commission and get real results for veterans. Gov. Evers and the Democrats have been and will continue to do the right thing for veterans.
