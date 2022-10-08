To the people of Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District: If you believe that a 10-year-old girl should be forced to give birth to the child of the man who raped her or that no woman has the same rights over her body as do men, vote for Ron Johnson, Tom Tiffany and Tim Michels.
Although they now claim to support a woman’s right to choose, they are ranked 100% by National Right to Life, which is on record as opposing all abortions except when the mother is nearly dead.
Please vote for Mandela Barnes, Dick Ausman and Tony Evers.
