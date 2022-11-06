There are many issues that we can agree on even today.
1) We all have rights. However, you don’t have the right to take away another’s rights because they differ from yours.
2) There are responsibilities with having these rights and if you abuse these rights, then there should and probably will be consequences such that your rights become more limited.
3) You can be “dead right” if you demand your “rights” in a situations that could be detrimental like asserting that you have the right of way at an intersection.
4) None of us are completely right or wrong all the time and that applies to our current politicians, political parties and personal beliefs.
So why can’t we find common ground? I think that the No. 1 reason is that there is a mandate to win at all costs. The political fliers, advertising and news are a testament to that fact. If we ignore the lies or manipulations told by a politician or their affiliates, aren’t we the bigger problem?
If we don’t seek the truth or demand accountability, how will that impact getting the best plan for our people.
Lastly, I ask you to think about the money spent on campaigns. Not only is it a huge abuse of resources but also it leaves our politicians vulnerable to the almighty dollar instead of the people. We need to demand honesty. We need to investigate before we decide and, above all, we need to exercise our “right” to vote responsibly.
