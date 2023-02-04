Spring primary elections are on Feb. 21. Vote Megan Rozowski for Hudson School Board. Megan’s education, experience and passion make her the No. 1 choice for the Hudson School Board. As the director of research and policy development at Minnesota Private College Council, seeing both the big picture while simultaneously digging into the details is simply what she does everyday.
Rozowski’s desire to run for the Hudson School Board does not start and end with her educational and professional experience. She is the parent of school-aged children within the Hudson School District.
Having grown up in western Wisconsin and then moving away for a time, her family relocated to the Hudson district because the public schools are top notch. She is experiencing this firsthand.
She cares deeply about every student and their family in the district. She will listen to the voters, analyze the data, be transparent and choose the best path forward for the district.
She will work tirelessly to uphold the Hudson School District’s reputation. She is ready to get to work for our students and families. Vote Megan Rozowski for Hudson School Board.
