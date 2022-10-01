Is Brad Pfaff right for the 3rd Congressional District?
In the recent primary for the 3rd congressional seat of Wisconsin, I did not vote for Brad Pfaff. I was more enthusiastic regarding one of the other very capable candidates.
Last week I was able to personally speak with Pfaff two times regarding his position on issues. I was impressed and fully confident that he is the best candidate for the 3rd Congressional District. His primary opponents fully support Pfaff.
Brad grew up and worked on a farm north of LaCrosse in rural southwest Wisconsin. He has direct long standing experience of working in rural Wisconsin. Brad later served as a state senator and has held high level positions in the state and federal departments of agriculture.
Due to his experience in government, he has been accused of being a politician. Yes, that's true he has served the people of rural Wisconsin in many ways and understands the challenges regarding the farming business.
Speaking with Brad you sense his conviction to rural Wisconsin. This is not a time to vote for a candidate who will be learning on the job or perhaps doesn't even believe in democracy.
Pfaff has challenged his opponent Derek Van Orden to a debate. Van Orden refuses to debate him and calls the debate a political stunt. Really? How is the debate discussing the needs of the people of the 3rd Congressional District a stunt? What does Van Orden have to hide?
Van Orden boasts about being at the Jan. 6 insurrection. He wanted to make sure that the people of Wisconsin had their votes negated. He believes the “big lie” and that Joe Biden is not the duly elected president. He is fully against women's rights and has no real interest in serving the people of rural Wisconsin. If none of this is true he can participate in a debate and let people know.
Pfaff has the experience, character and conviction to appropriately serve and represent the people of the 3rd Congressional District of Wisconsin.
Yes, I was impressed. Pfaff is the right choice for the 3rd Congressional District.
