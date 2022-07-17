Last week’s article in the Star-Observer quotes Brian Zelenak, St. Croix Electric co-op president and CEO. Mr. Zelenak warns customers to be prepared for electricity rolling blackouts. The article cites reasons such as unpredictable weather. Weather pattern data is presumably available to power companies. Also the transmission from reliable fossil fuels to unreliable renewable energy sources. Premature coal and natural gas fired power plant decommissioning, such as Xcel Energies scheduled termination of the King plant in Oak Park Heights, contributes greatly to the predicted rolling blackouts.
Americans have grown accustomed to reliable electrical power. The policies of the new green deal alarmists and woke corporations are taking society in the wrong direction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.