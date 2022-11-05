I have lived and voted in St Croix County my entire life. I have known many of the poll workers and seen how they did their job with accuracy and professionalism. I have worked as a poll worker in my village the last election and plan to continue. Voting is secure.
Former office holders and candidates that perpetuate a lie that any election was stolen lack integrity and honesty. Please hold incumbent office holders up to acting honestly and with the best long-term interest of their constituents. Those incumbents that can only criticize others about things that are beyond control of their office are trying to draw your attention away from their own actions or inactions.
Any office holder that cannot speak to their position on past issues and what specifically they did or tried to do – individually – is trying to distract us from their own ineffectiveness or inability. Call BS. Please encourage everyone you know to vote and help those that may have a difficult time getting to the polls. We must be active citizens and stand up for integrity.
