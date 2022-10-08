There are two items that constantly get brought up when we discuss the southern border: drugs and the economy.
We can have honest disagreements about the economic impacts of illegal migrants and the effects that it has on our economy, even though studies by even the most left-wing and pro-labor groups such as EPI show that recent migrants and other minority groups are most impacted by illegal migrants; whether that be through increased competition for jobs, wage loss or increases in rent prices.
In the end, I believe the real winners of illegal migration are big business elites who benefit from cheap labor and increased local prices while the most vulnerable in our society suffer.
One thing that no one should disagree with is stopping the flow of dangerous drugs across our southern border.
Synthetic fentanyl is highly addictive and becomes deadly at just two milligrams, according to the Drug Enforcement Agency, the same agency noted more than 70,000 individuals died from synthetic opioids from January 2021 to January 2022. The vast majority of fentanyl is made in China. China then sends it to Mexico, and they bring it through the Mexico border.
In this case, I applaud the work of Congressman Tiffany; he has made border security a top priority of his. I hope others take these words seriously and consider the consequences of a wide-open southern border.
