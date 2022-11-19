The Hudson Food Cupboard, located in St. Patrick’s Church, thanks the many contributors to this year’s Stuff-a-Truck food collection.
County Market and all of the schools in Hudson have supported this effort for over 20 years. County Market contributes collection boxes and then their semi goes to all of the schools to collect contributions.
This happens every year on the first Friday of November. Students from every school in Hudson bring in a huge variety of contributions. This year the community donated an estimated 20,000 pounds of nonperishable items.
Approximately 50 people energetically sorted all of the contributions, and the Food Cupboard has been fully restocked. The Hudson Food Cupboard knows that a little support can make a difference. It is our hope that this assistance will help families and individuals through difficult times, and that they will be blessed with better times ahead. This community’s support will help all of us.
Thank you for your support.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.