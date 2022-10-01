President Biden. Social Security income cap of $147,000.
When Congressman Duffy was in Grantsburg, Wisconsin, at the American Legion Hall, on Oct. 29, 2017, I shared with Duffy that I believe I have a solution for saving Social Security. And it was simple.
It was to take the cap off the Social Security income limit. I don't understand why there is a cap because it gives advantage to those that are the more fortunate at the expense of the less fortunate.
Who made that decision.? It needs to change.
What we need going forward is one solution, a simple one, the same one that I've presented to Congressman Duffy. Take the income cap off Social Security. The more income you make the more you pay into the Social Security Trust fund, so that we save it now.
If this would have been done way back in 2017, we wouldn't be in the mess that we are in now. So please, President Biden, take the cap off now. Help make us make America a better country. Show us ASAP. Please.
