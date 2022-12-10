In reading Tom Lindfor’s article about the burial of the unclaimed remains of three St. Croix County residents, I was brought to tears – tears of sadness and tears of appreciation. It’s tragic that no family or friends claimed their remains.
As Patty Schachtner says, every person has value and a story, no matter what kind of life they have had. Who are we to judge?
We all go through life as best we can. Some are able to navigate it better than others. When we lost our daughter around 10 years ago, we were overwhelmed with the community response. I wished that for every person who passes away. However, that isn’t the reality for many people.
I love that Patty has taken this project on and want to thank the five people who took time on a cold day to acknowledge the significance of these lives. I also want to thank the teachers and students at Somerset High School who created markers for their graves. How kind.
Should a burial like this be done in the future, I would be honored to join this group.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.