Thursday the 10th, my wife and I elected to go to St. Paul’s senior center for a time to acknowledge veterans and enjoy coffee and recollections with other vets. Church volunteers served yummy sweets and waited on us while overhearing ongoing service stories.
Friday the 11th, while the morning was our coldest yet this season, we attended the veterans program at the Government Center, heard from those involved in ongoing support of vets, listened to fifth graders sing and to the band play. (My wife was wondering how the horn section played their instruments without their lips freezing to the metal). It was a very memorable program. Thank you, students, for braving the cold and wind.
The day ended with a lovely meal at Applebee’s, free to all vets throughout the day. A gracious thank you to all area eateries that accommodated and acknowledged veterans for their services. It was a wonderful opportunity to chat with vets from all branches of service and enjoy a beer or two.
All veterans young and old, active, or retired, paid a price for the freedoms this country enjoys today. Our world will never be free of war/conflict. Let’s be thankful for the every day of life we are given and say a prayer for those in Ukraine who have lost so much.
