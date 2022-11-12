In St. Croix County, there are 4,680 veterans or 5% of our population. Our military members served out of a sense of duty and a love of country.
When we look at the cost of wars and conflict, as in World War II, Japan attacked us, and we responded. Our losses of 405,399 was the cost of our freedom.
Our response to Korea was to help South Korea become a democracy. We fought to combine North and South Korea. The result was 36,516 lives lost.
Vietnam, the South wanted to be democratic, and the North wanted to be Communist. Under President Johnson we lost 58,520 service members. Many young men were drafted for this war, but quickly became disenchanted and did a push back. Why? Our military engaged twice before in standoffs. Democracy zero, Communism two.
Afghanistan. We entered Afghanistan following the attack of 9/11 on us. A Russian general told us after 10 years of fighting there, that this was not a winnable war. After 20 years, and our longest war, we lost all credibility, including 2,401 lives.
Iraq. We attacked Iraq because we were told that they had used chemical weapons. They had none. We lost 4,550 service members. President Bush, through Colin Powell, lied to us. We have three examples now of the loss of our young service men and women. When we attack other countries to force our democracy on them, they resent us.
It is long past time to review when, and how American lives are put at risk. We need to engage our ground forces only as a backup level 3. Regional partners need to be level 2. The home country is level 1, for ground force action.
We believe that the use of American ground forces should require a majority vote of the Senate and president approval before land engagement is authorized.
Many local and national businesses support our veterans with free meals on Veterans Day. Others, throughout the year give up to 20% off products and services. Thank you all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.