After owning lake property in Wisconsin for 50 years, the last 20 years as residents, we decided it was time to move closer to the medical services we would eventually be needing. We spent many years searching for a different location and eventually decided to become part of the Hudson community.
Looking at life in increments of quarters, we are still kicking and continue our mission of supporting our new community and helping neighbors live a better quality of life.
We are very thankful for all the neighbors who supply services to us, on our journey through this life. For each one we mention, there is a group of backgrounders that we do not see. They are usually on a team with a point person.
Our postal mail person, waste haul driver, two yard maintenance and groomers, local newspaper reporters and editor, retail stores, repair centers, our city and schools, law enforcement, firefighters, military, medical teams, help centers, churches, our library and so many others who look out for us neighbors.
Back in 1960, being elected president of my class, I was requested to create a motto that would be our goal for the rest of our lives. This is it, “GBB”, meaning Good, Better, Best. Make your good better, your better best, and never let your best rest.
Our Thanksgiving wish is for everyone to have better years ahead. May all of us be a blessing to our creator.
