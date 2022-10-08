Education is an important issue in every race, every year as extremist candidates energetically attack public schools and teachers. They would rather fight culture wars than offer constructive ideas to improve all schools. Most voters favor school choice, so we need to look at what that means.
An expansion of Wisconsin’s voucher program in 2017 reduced funding for public schools by $48 million over two years. The cost to public schools of a massive expansion of vouchers would be much greater today.
Parents may decide to send children to private schools, but the final decision is up to the school. Private schools can also expel students for disruption, defiance and rule breaking, as well as for parent disruption. Often there is no due process or appeals process.
Tim Michels wants to be Wisconsin’s governor and would continue to starve public schools of resources by supporting universal school choice. While encouraging parents to sue public schools, Michels also believes that continued investment in public schools is the “definition of insanity.”
Michels has repeatedly said he knows little about public schools in Wisconsin. Perhaps that is because, since 2013, all of his school-aged children have attended schools on the East Coast.
Wisconsin’s Gov. Tony Evers has been a public school teacher, principal, local superintendent, and superintendent of public instruction. As governor, he has helped Wisconsin move from 18th to eighth in national rankings, despite continued obstruction by Wisconsin’s Republican legislature.
In his first term, Governor Evers managed to restore Wisconsin’s commitment to two-thirds funding of public schools and expanded special education funding for the first time in a decade. His proposed 2023-2025 budget would use $90 million in American Recovery Act funding to increase mental health services, meet staffing needs and reduce class sizes.
I think Wisconsin should be worried about a candidate who believes parents are insane to want continued investments in the lives of their children. Gov. Tony Evers has fought hard to improve public schools in Wisconsin, and has a solid plan to do even more for our children.
The easy choice is to vote for another term for our education governor – Tony Evers.
