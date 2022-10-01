You’ve heard it when sometimes friends or family members tell us “don’t be so political.” The phrase suggests everything in Wisconsin and America is fine.
For example, gerrymandered districts that lock in Republican legislative majorities are fine, even if Democrats cast more than 50% of the votes in nearly every election.
Sending public school dollars to unaccountable for-profit schools is supposedly acceptable, as is abandoning efforts to fight climate change. We also should allow top-down control of public education by Republicans who want to eliminate teaching American history that doesn’t conform to their own agenda.
“Don’t be so political” also means standing by while the Supreme Court dismantles basic rights Americans have enjoyed for generations. Justices Gorsuch, Kavanaugh and Barrett told senators that Roe was settled law and established precedent and then overturned it with the Dobbs decision.
The Dobbs logic can be used to eliminate access to contraception, decide who can or cannot marry and once again criminalize behaviors between consenting adults.
According to Republicans, states will decide what is allowed when the Supreme Court takes one or more of those rights away. Every Republican legislator rejected Tony Evers’ attempt to meet and clarify Wisconsin’s 1849 election law.
Ron Johnson, paradoxically, also supports a national ban on abortion. Waving aside the fact that women couldn’t vote in 1849, Tim Michels agrees with the 1849 law that makes doctors felons for providing women reproductive health care, and he would seek to deny Wisconsin women the ability to seek such care in another state.
Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul will fight to protect women’s health care in Wisconsin.
Mandela Barnes and Richard Ausman would do the same in Congress, as would Patty Schachtner, Danielle Johnson, Sarah Yacoub and Alison Page as members of Wisconsin’s Assembly from St. Croix and surrounding counties.
Democracy only works if we get political, and the more political the better. Anything else will guarantee radical MAGA candidates win and continue to drag Wisconsin and America backward. The outstanding progressive candidates listed above will work to protect and defend our rights. Forward Wisconsin.
