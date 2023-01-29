What is in a name?
Most parents spend a lot of time on this subject. History and genealogy may be used as reference points. Do we have a relative or friend we want to honor by selecting a name? Maybe we will make one up that no one has had. My parents selected a doctor and an uncle for me. For my daughters we picked a model family.
Nicknames. I’ve had one for every segment of life. Some I liked, and some I did not.
We all get a name, then comes a big list of numbers that get assigned to it. Social Security is the federal tracker, and a driver's license is a state tracker. My name has around 17 other numbers so far.
What happens when we go to work?
Potential employers will do many searches to verify who people say they are. I have had too many potential employees rejected for the following reasons: Traffic ticket, any crime, using a middle name as first name, use of nick-name instead of legal, any name that is not their legal name.
Using gender names in schools, as opposed to birth names, is becoming meaningless. The focus in school is to learn, not to be de-focused by all this arbitrary name stuff. Some names trigger bullying.
Schools that focus on “critical thinking” instead of “creative thinking” cause us to focus on others to be critical of. When we shift to “creative thinking,” we open up opportunities for input into ideas that engage thought on many levels as well as constructive discussion.
Food for thought. Did God get all this gender identity stuff wrong? Maybe we’re all androgynous. Just asking. When God knit me in my mom’s womb, what did he call me other than we are one of a kind, unique. In the lamb’s book of life, what is my name?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.