I was unsurprised to read my friend and retired teacher Kerry Kittel’s letter to the editor last week. In reference to the state Supreme Court primary race coming up in April, predictably, he labels his preferred liberal candidates as “moderate” while the conservative judge candidates are extreme. I guess that’s why we have free speech and fair elections.

—Lee Brown, Hudson

