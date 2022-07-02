I am currently ashamed to be a resident of Wisconsin. After the devastating ruling by the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v Wade our representatives, Shannon Zimmerman, Tom Tiffany, Gae Magnafici and others spent a total of 14 seconds to address women’s rights to make decisions about their own body and decided to keep a law on the books from 1849.
This law restricts abortion in all cases, rape, incest, and even in the case where it becomes a medical emergency to save the mother’s life.
This law will without a doubt kill Wisconsin women and the blood will be on the hands of our representatives who time and time again choose to disregard the majority of their constituents’ beliefs.
The only hope to restore women's rights in the state of Wisconsin is to vote these do-nothing politicians out of office. Please make a plan to vote. The time to mobilize is now.
Make sure your friends, neighbors and families have a plan to vote. Our rights depend on it. Freedom is on the ballot in November – I hope that the people of Wisconsin will vote for freedom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.