Twenty three years ago after Columbine, I experienced my first active shooter drill.The best spot to hide was a band locker.
Now, after 13 years of teaching, I prepare myself and my students in case someone tries to murder us at school. I am thankful for this training, but instead of reading books, I have comforted kids after a SWAT team banged on the door to ensure we wouldn’t let anyone in.
Instead of playing tag in PE, students practiced OODA loops (a military term for how to disrupt a shooter’s focus) to escape.
Instead of kids being OK with sitting close to the door to be the first one out, they ask to be moved because they don’t want to be the first one shot.
After high profile shootings, kids come to school with nightmares and ask why this keeps happening.
I have taught in a room that still had marks on the door from an active shooter. While pregnant, I practiced barricading a door while police shot nerf guns at us. If we were hit, we knew we died.
And now that my 5 year old has started kindergarten, I think about what his first active shooter drill will be like. What are my answers going to be to his questions?
From middle schooler to teaching to parent, this is starting to feel like an endless cycle.
But, we can stop this insanity by voting for gun sense candidates: Patty Schachtner, Sarah Yacoub, Alison Page, Danielle Johnson, Tony Evers and Mandela Barnes.
Our current Republican-led legislature’s solution has tried to approve conceal and carry in schools twice, and thankfully Evers vetoed it twice. Do you seriously want guns around children in school?
Furthermore, they are unsure if they want to take the federal money to create extreme risk law programs from the bipartisan gun safety law and refuse to pass universal background checks.
We all deserve to be safe at stores, school, church and parades.
If we don’t vote, we will keep seeing horrific headlines and know that each grieving community is really no different from ours.
