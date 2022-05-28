The author of the letter “Laws Impose Beliefs on Society” is opposed to abortion under any circumstances. In a perfect world everyone would agree with Ms. Wheeler. However few people who say that abortion should be illegal have:
Been 16 and pregnant and thrown out of the house by parents.
Been 10 or 12 and impregnated by a father or other relative.
Been any age and impregnated by a rapist.
Carried a pregnancy that seriously endangered a life.
Been abused and raped by a spouse.
Been pregnant but unable physically, emotionally or financially to carry and parent a child.
Birth alone does not guarantee children a good life. Unwanted children are often beaten, starved, abused and killed. According to the National Child Abuse Hotline the United States has one of the worst records of child abuse among industrialized nations – losing an average of five children a day to abuse and neglect.
We would like to hope that those who oppose abortion would instead focus their efforts on improving financial support, child care and other services for pregnant mothers and work to correct the many problems that cause and surround an unwanted pregnancy.
