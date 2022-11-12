November 13 is World Kindness Day, also known as International Kindness Day. If ever there was a time we needed kindness in our world, it is now. The special day was established in 1998 by the World Kindness Movement with representatives of many nations signing on in support.
It is not a political movement. The purpose of establishing an International Kindness Day was “to create a kinder world by inspiring individuals and nations toward greater kindness.”
Sharing kindness is simple to do. No money need be involved, it takes very little time and effort, yet it can provide happiness to both the giver and the receiver of the kindness.
The gesture can be as simple as a smile, a good morning, opening a door for someone, assisting a parent with young children while out in the community, or a thank you or note of gratitude to someone in your life.
Acts of kindness are endless; you can create your own to bestow on a stranger or someone you know and love.
Spreading kindness also can provide a positive model to the children around us. They unfortunately see and hear so many negative behaviors in their world today. What a great example it would be for the children of our community to see the adults around them spreading kindness and acting in a civil, considerate way at home and in public.
What will you do to spread kindness on Nov. 13? “No act of kindness no matter how small is ever wasted.” Aesop
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.