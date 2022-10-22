Thank you, President Wekkin for providing a comment to the Star-Observer about your short time as an Oath Keeper. I'm sure that you can understand wanting more information, in light of the Oath Keepers' recent misinformation campaign about elections being stolen (including Wisconsin's, despite all state and federal court checks and recounts); its supporting fake slates of electors; and its recruiting for and leadership in a violent insurrection (which was an act of treason) against the official peaceful transfer of power.
To support such actions would disqualify one for trust-inspiring service and the fulfillment of one's elected duties.
It is thus reasonable to ask you to state publicly at the upcoming Village Board meeting how you feel about each of these actions. Elected officials are sworn to serve all, and hopefully to seek win-win solutions, thinking of the current and long-term welfare of all the citizens and those to come. There should be no "they" or "we" divisions in the representation.
I think this topic, especially now, is worth addressing publicly at the next meeting. This question is for Mr. Wekkin but really all trustees and us as the public at large. How can we restore trust in this elected body and others?
